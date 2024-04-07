Cowgirl Softball Topples Houston, 11-0

Ivy Rosenberry hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, and the Cowgirls hit five home runs as No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated Houston 11-0, in five innings Saturday afternoon at Cougar Stadium.

By: OSU Athletics

The win improves OSU to 32-6 on the year (11-3 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Cougars to 22-16 overall (3-11 in the Big 12).

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a double from Caroline Wang and a two-run home run by Micaela Wark.

The Cowgirls added a pair of runs over the next two innings on solo shots from Lexi McDonald and Wang.

In the fourth, Jilyen Poullard added a two-run home run to extend the lead to 7-0.

McDonald's second home run of the day, a grand slam, brought the game into run rule territory in the fifth.

Offensively, OSU was led by McDonald (3-for-3 with five RBIs), Wang (2-for-3 with two RBIs) and Poullard (2-for-4 with two RBIs).

In the circle, Rosenberry improved to 10-2 on the year with five scoreless innings. Gigi Solis dropped to 0-1 going one inning and giving up four.

Oklahoma State looks to complete the sweep tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Cougar Stadium

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.