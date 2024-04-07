Cowgirl Softball Topples Houston, 11-0

Ivy Rosenberry hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, and the Cowgirls hit five home runs as No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated Houston 11-0, in five innings Saturday afternoon at Cougar Stadium. 

Saturday, April 6th 2024, 7:30 pm

By: OSU Athletics


HOUSTON -

Ivy Rosenberry hurled a two-hit, complete-game shutout, and the Cowgirls hit five home runs as No. 6 Oklahoma State defeated Houston 11-0, in five innings Saturday afternoon at Cougar Stadium. 

The win improves OSU to 32-6 on the year (11-3 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Cougars to 22-16 overall (3-11 in the Big 12). 

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first on a double from Caroline Wang and a two-run home run by Micaela Wark

The Cowgirls added a pair of runs over the next two innings on solo shots from Lexi McDonald and Wang. 

In the fourth, Jilyen Poullard added a two-run home run to extend the lead to 7-0. 

McDonald's second home run of the day, a grand slam, brought the game into run rule territory in the fifth.

Offensively, OSU was led by McDonald (3-for-3 with five RBIs), Wang (2-for-3 with two RBIs) and Poullard (2-for-4 with two RBIs). 

In the circle, Rosenberry improved to 10-2 on the year with five scoreless innings. Gigi Solis dropped to 0-1 going one inning and giving up four. 

Oklahoma State looks to complete the sweep tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Cougar Stadium 

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 6th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

March 30th, 2024

March 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024

April 7th, 2024