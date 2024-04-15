Cowgirl Softball Defeats Iowa State, 10-2

The No. 5 Oklahoma State softball team hit four home runs and run-ruled Iowa State, 10-2, Sunday and Cyclone Sports Complex

By: OSU Athletics

The No. 5 Oklahoma State softball team hit four home runs and run-ruled Iowa State, 10-2, Sunday and Cyclone Sports Complex

The win improves the Cowgirls to 35-8 on the year (13-5 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Cyclones to 16-22 overall (5-10 in the Big 12).

The Cowgirls jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing triple from Megan Bloodworth in the second inning. Iowa State grabbed a run back in the bottom half on a fielder's choice groundout from Camille Marin.

In the fifth, a solo home run from Claire Timm, and a two-run shot from Karli Godwin pushed the Cowgrirl lead to 6-1.

In the sixth, a three-run blast from Caroline Wang, and a solo home run from Rosie Davis pushed the game into run-rule territory. ISU's Tatum Johnson cut into the lead with a solo home run of her own in the bottom half.

Offensively, OSU was led by Wang (2-for-3 with three RBIs), Davis (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Bloodworth (1-for-2 with three RBIs).

In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 16-3 on the year going six innings and striking out four. Lauren Schurman grabbed the loss for the Cyclones.

Next up for OSU is a road date at Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT on April 17 at C. Howard Wilkins Stadium.

