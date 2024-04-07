City Of Bartlesville Announces Death Of Councilor

The city released a statement saying Councilor Billie Roane died on Friday after a brief illness.

By: News On 6

-

The City of Bartlesville says it's mourning the loss of a council member on Saturday.

The city released a statement saying Councilor Billie Roane died on Friday after a brief illness.

It says Roane was a "tireless champion for the citizens of Bartlesville," and that she worked every day to make the community better.

The City said it's sending condolences to her family during the difficult time.