Native American Floral Artist Wins People's Choice At Philbrook Museum's Art In Bloom

Local artists design floral exhibits to go throughout the Philbrook Museum for 'Art in Bloom.' People were able to vote on their favorite, and Whitney Virden from Roots+Blooms won People's Choice.

By: News On 6

Philbrook Museum held its annual Art in Bloom event over the weekend, where local artists come in and design floral exhibits to go throughout the museum.

News On 6's Tess Maune spoke with one of those artists, Whitney Virden. People were able to vote on their favorite artists and Whitney won People's Choice!

Whitney said her piece was about Native American children's assimilation into government-funded boarding schools.

Congratulations to Whitney on the recognition, and to all the other artists who participated in Art in Bloom.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Whitney's business Roots+Blooms.