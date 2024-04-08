Meteorologist Alan Crone Live In Idabel For Solar Eclipse In Path Of Totality

Idabel is in the path of totality for today's eclipse.

Hundreds of thousands from across the state and even the country are expected to come to Oklahoma to witness Monday afternoon’s solar eclipse.

Part of Oklahoma is in the path of totality. Tulsa is expecting about 95-percent totality. But the eclipse will be at 100-percent totality in the south east corner of the state, including the town of Idabel.

That’s where we find News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone. He is live in Idabel Monday morning, meeting several people and sharing the outlook for eclipse day.

In Idabel, the eclipse starts at 12:28 p.m. and totality is at 1:45 p.m., with the eclipse ending at 3:06 p.m.

In Tulsa, the times are slightly different. The eclipse begins at 12:30 p.m., it’ll reach about 95-percent totality at 1:48 p.m., and it ends at 3:07 p.m.

Will the clouds block views of the solar eclipse?

If you’re still trying to decide where to go to view the eclipse, here’s the setup: High level cirrus clouds will increase across eastern Oklahoma as we head from mid-morning into the midday hours of our Monday, just before the eclipse begins.

It looks like the cirrus clouds will be more heavily focused across northeastern Oklahoma into southeastern Kansas, with areas of far southeastern Oklahoma closer to the eclipse totality not seeing as many of those cirrus clouds.

As long as those cirrus clouds across northeastern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas are not too thick, we will still be able to see the eclipse! It could just be partially obscured at times. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for mostly thin cirrus clouds!

What will the weather be like in the path of totality during the eclipse?

In far southeastern Oklahoma near the path of totality, we don’t expect as many cirrus clouds and the visibility could end up working out quite well!

But at the same time, higher low-level moisture will begin to surge north out of Texas into far southeastern Oklahoma by the midday and early afternoon hours. This could bring a deck of low level clouds out of north Texas into far southeastern Oklahoma later in the day.

We’re cautiously optimistic that eclipse viewers in far southeastern Oklahoma will have a good view, but we’ll again be crossing our fingers that those low level clouds stay away until the eclipse wraps up!

Are there storms expected Monday, April 8?

We also want folks who may be camping in far southeastern Oklahoma to be aware of the weather we’re expecting *after* the eclipse as well.

From late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, scattered storms become likely with the potential for a few to become severe with wind and hail threats.

Rain and storm chances appear to be lower across northeastern Oklahoma, but we could have some scattered activity in northeastern Oklahoma early Tuesday as well.

Have a great eclipse Monday, Green Country. I hope you’re able to see and enjoy this incredible celestial event!