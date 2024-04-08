Free Solar Eclipse Event Draws Families To Downtown Tulsa

Tulsa was not in the path of totality, but folks did see about 95% coverage when the moon passed between the Sun and the Earth.

Hundreds of people turned out for the Solar Spectacle at Guthrie Green.

The event kicked off at noon with music from DJ Doc Free, food from Comida Sol Y Vida, and several space-themed vendors.

"Anytime you have an event like this occur you always remember who you were with and where you were, and so Guthrie Green wanted to be a part of making those memories today," said Vice President of Guthrie Green Kimberly Jessie

The event was free and even included eclipse glasses. Several people said that is what brought them to Downtown Tulsa.

Meaghan Carlson came with her kids, Anna and Brady. She said she and her husband Michael homeschooled them, so this was the perfect learning opportunity.

"The coolest part is everyone coming together and when we ran out of glasses people were running up to get more glasses in case people did not have them so they could be a part of it," Michael said. "That is pretty awesome about the community here."

The total solar eclipse is the first one visible from the U.S. since 2017 and the last one for another 20 years.

"They are going to be grown and gone by then, so it is really special that we get to have this together,” Meaghan said.

Together is the only way the Thierry family wanted to spend the day. Ronald Thierry brought his wife, daughter, and granddaughter with him to Guthrie Green.

"I am hoping when she sees the next one she will remember 'Oh I was out there with my papa'," he added.

Ronald has seen the eclipse many times but said this experience was extra special.

"The hardest part is making my granddaughter keep her glasses on," Ronald said laughing. "But, this is an event that she will probably remember for the rest of her life and to view it with my family. This is a good place for us to come out and enjoy this."

A place filled with other families sharing in the same unforgettable moment.

"The best part about it was how the community came together to view it, but this is Tulsa," Ronald said. "We always come together."

Some even met for the first time at the event. That was the case for Khyra Chiles who shared her plans on Facebook and had another woman reach out that she would be there, too. The pair shared a blanket as they looked to the sky.

“It is a wonderful memory to have for forever and it is definitely something that you are going to be able to tell your kids and grandkids that hey I was there, and I saw it," said Chiles.