Wagoner County Deputies Save Woman's Life With Narcan

Quick action by Wagoner County deputies helped save a woman’s life who overdosed on drugs and collapsed at a convenience store in Coweta.

-

Quick action by Wagoner County deputies helped save a woman’s life who overdosed on drugs and collapsed at a convenience store in Coweta.

Body camera video shows the deputies and Coweta Police using Narcan to bring her back.

Sheriff Chris Elliott says the number one cause of death of young adults in the US right now is drug overdose, and Wagoner County is no different. He says his deputies are called to overdoses every week, sometimes several a week.

Wagoner County Deputies say the woman was standing at the register at QuikTrip and collapsed. Deputies recognized the sign and believed she’d likely overdosed on fentanyl and immediately started administering Narcan.

Deputies say they learned the woman had just bought drugs and they believed the drugs were laced with fentanyl.

“You’ve got many different chemists down in South America and Mexico that are synthesizing this drug and putting it in pill form and it’s pouring across the border. Some of it is colored, it looks like candy. Very dangerous. We are dealing with fentanyl overdoses on a weekly basis here in Wagoner County," said Sheriff Elliott.

Sheriff Elliott says the fentanyl crisis is plaguing every community in the country and his county is no exception.

“Now we are getting information that they are actually adding extra ingredients to this fentanyl that counteracts the Narcan. So, we are having to administer multiple, multiple doses to these individuals," said Elliott.

The sheriff and district attorney have been speaking at schools and to parents, to explain the dangers of fentanyl.

"We are targeting the high school-age children and kids there. The reason why is we are trying to let them know one pill can kill you," said Elliott.

The sheriff says, if there is a fatal overdose, investigators work it as a homicide and go after the dealer and try to get them charged with murder.