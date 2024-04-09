Hundreds Of People Watch Solar Eclipse At Tulsa Zoo

A lot of folks wondered if the animals would react to the eclipse, but it was just another day for them. But that wasn't the case for kids getting to see the eclipse at the zoo.

﻿All kinds of places across Green Country held solar eclipse events on Monday.

Hundreds of people decided to watch the rare event at the Tulsa Zoo.

Some school districts didn't have classes today, so the Lewis Family decided to go to a place they go to every month.

Tiana, Paris, and Dominque saw their first-ever solar eclipse next to giraffes and rhinos.

"It was kind of like the moon, how it like goes from half-moons, but it’s half suns," Paris Brown, a 3rd grader, said.

Dominque Lewis has always been interested in space and wanted to have something special to share with his children.

"I like it more watching it with my kids because they can learn science and learn more about the sun, the moon, the stars and how it forms," Lewis said.

While this is Dominque's second eclipse, this one is his favorite since he got to watch the kids' reactions.

Ryker Parker got to skip Pre-K to watch.

"It looks like a banana,” said Parker.

While the giraffes were enjoying lunch, Ryker was mesmerized and just couldn't look away.

Because Green Country wasn't in the path of 100 percent totality, it didn't get completely dark, so the animals didn't do anything unusual.

But in about 20 years when the next total solar eclipse reaches the Tulsa Zoo, the animals might have a different reaction.

"If we had been someplace where it had got a little darker maybe we would have seen the animal maybe put their head down or head to night quarters or something like that," Jordan Piha, curator of mammals, said.