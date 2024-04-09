Oklahoma Supreme Court To Decide On Gaming Compact Dispute

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will decide whether the governor or attorney general has the authority when it comes to a dispute over gaming compacts with several tribes here in the state.

A federal court in Washington, D.C. said it doesn’t have the authority to decide on this lawsuit so it's sending it to the state's highest court.

This stems from a lawsuit several tribes filed against the U.S. Department of Interior back in 2020.

Some tribes said Governor Kevin Stitt broke the law by sending revised gaming compacts to the federal government even though the compacts weren’t approved.

Governor Stitt said the compacts are valid and hired attorneys to argue that in court.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said last year he would take over the case, but the governor argued Drummond couldn’t replace the lawyers that were already hired.

The lawsuit involves the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi tribes.

The federal court in Washington, D.C. is now asking the State Supreme Court to decide whether the attorney general or Gov. Stitt has the authority to determine the state’s interests in this dispute.

News On 6 has asked the governor’s office to comment, but has not heard back yet.