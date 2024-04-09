Tulsa-Based DJ Creates Music Equipment Marketplace For Local Professionals

A local DJ needed a certain piece of equipment when she realized there has to be a better marketplace for music professionals. Then the idea for the Oklahomie Swap Meet was born.

By: News On 6

The Oklahomie Swap Meet was inspired by a local DJ, Kylie Wells, who has been spinning records for almost 18 years.

Recently she was on the hunt for a certain synthesizer. DJ Kylie searched numerous websites like Reverb, Sweetwater, the Guitar Center and Facebook Marketplace. She never found one.

Wells also had working equipment lying around she wasn’t using. That’s when she got the idea to have a local swap meet for fellow DJs, producers, musicians, and venue and club owners.

With Tulsa's music scene being so vibrant, surely there were others like her that could benefit from an event like this. She teamed up with local musician, Jeff Martinson and the two are now holding the swap meet on April 21.

Wells and Martinson join us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the first-ever Oklahomie Swap Meet. The swap meet will be happening every two months after the first meeting on Sunday, April 21.

CLICK HERE for more about the Oklahomie Swap Meet event.