Collinsville's Last Surviving World War II Veteran Dies On 95th Birthday

Collinsville's last known surviving World War II veteran has been laid to rest.

Granville Williams, known to everyone as "Guy," died on his 95th birthday on April 3.

Loved ones said Guy was an active member of the Collinsville VFW and other organizations around Green Country.

Those who knew him said he loved people, and his loss will impact many.

People in Collinsville honored Guy at a funeral service on April 9.

"'I love my Savior and Lord,'" he would often say with that bright smile," said Williams’ pastor, Dr. Rev. Tom Schwartz.

Friends and family filled Collinsville Community Church to share tears and laughter for the man with that infectious smile.

Williams' children said he fought cancer for years with courage.

"Even with all the things that happened to him in his life, he's just always cheerful and a joy to be around," said Williams’ daughter Stephanie Connell.

Guy Williams was married to his late wife, Rebecca, for more than 70 years.

The couple leaves behind many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Williams was in an Army Air Corps Engineer Battalion.

"He joined as soon as he could and served with honor and had a good time in Alaska building the air base in Alaska,” said Williams’ son, Dennis Williams. “He was very proud of his military service."

Williams later became the first commander of Collinsville's chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

As loved ones said goodbye, the community Williams gave so much to carry on his legacy.

"He was an advocate for everybody, and he was our greatest cheerleader, and it's just a big hole in our heart now," said Ann Schermer, commanded of Disabled American Veterans Collinsville Chapter 94.

The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Collinsville chapter of Disabled American Veterans to help the group reach its goal of getting a building.