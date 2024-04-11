Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Police Officer Identified

The man who was shot and ultimately killed by a Tulsa Police officer has been identified by Police.

By: News On 6

-

The man who was shot and ultimately killed by a Tulsa Police officer has been identified by Police.

Jesus Huerta-Sanchez, 28 was shot after police they say he pointed a gun at two officers who were responding to a domestic incident that he was involved in.

Huerta-Sanchez was still alive when he was taken to the hospital, but said he died shortly afterward.

Story Timeline: Man Shot, Killed By Tulsa Officer After Pointing Weapon At Police

Crime scene investigators searched the field at BC Franklin Park where the shooting happened.

"We did recover a semi-automatic pistol at the scene,” said Captain Meulenberg with Tulsa Police.

Tulsa police say it started when Huerta-Sanchez showed up at a home a half mile away and got into an argument with someone there before firing two shots into the air and running off.

“So we were looking all over for him as he was running through the neighborhoods, through businesses, with a firearm,” Meulenberg said.

They found Huerta-Sanchez at the park and said he pointed a gun at two officers and one of them shot him.

Lots of neighbors were curious about all the police activity, but none would go on camera.

Police say crime scene investigators will collect the evidence because there will be a criminal investigation as well as an internal one.

"We don't touch it,” said Meulenberg. “We let our crime scene personnel. We go up there, make sure everything is secure. We pull the suspect away and make sure we're safe."

As per protocol, the officer involved is on leave pending the investigation.