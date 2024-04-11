Therapy Thursday: Offering Emotional Support To Co-Workers

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 4:56 pm
Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.
The question for Thursday, April 11 is from Beth.
Q: "Is it appropriate to offer emotional support to a co-worker who was passed over for a promotion, even if she hasn't mentioned it?"
If you have a question you would like us to consider for next week, send it to therapythursday@griffin.news
April 11th, 2024
March 12th, 2024
March 12th, 2024
April 13th, 2024
April 13th, 2024
April 13th, 2024
April 13th, 2024