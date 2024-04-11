Therapy Thursday: Offering Emotional Support To Co-Workers

Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 4:56 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health.

The question for Thursday, April 11 is from Beth.

Q: "Is it appropriate to offer emotional support to a co-worker who was passed over for a promotion, even if she hasn't mentioned it?"

If you have a question you would like us to consider for next week, send it to therapythursday@griffin.news
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 11th, 2024

March 12th, 2024

March 12th, 2024

March 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024

April 13th, 2024