Wellness Watch: Simple Ways To Help Kids With Exercise & Yoga

Adults aren't the only ones who need exercise that's why we invited Exercise Expert Mo Smith from Bailey Bariatrics to show us all some easy exercises for kids.

Thursday, July 25th 2024, 9:34 am

By: News On 6, LeAnne Taylor


Kids Yoga

"So I really encourage the parents to get involved, not just during, like during school class time, but at home as well," said Smith. "And so when we can have more activity with our children expending out that energy, less likely of causing complications issues, also helps with sleep. So we have to talk about that too. With exercise and kids going back to school are making sure they have a well-rounded sleep cycle right, getting up and eating properly, and nutrients for the whole day. But kids get nervous going back to school. So if we can help kind of eliminate those jitters before going into it by exercising, it can help

Kids Exercises
