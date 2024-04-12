Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Possession

Records show he spent 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2007.

A man who spent time in prison for murder and is also a known gang member according to police has pled guilty to having Fentanyl, cocaine and a gun.

Tulsa Police tried to pull Christopher Weeden over for traffic violations in December 2023 but he drove off.

After a short chase, he crashed and officers arrested him and that's when the gun fell out of his waistband.

The federal judge hasn't set a sentencing date yet.