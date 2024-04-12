Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Possession

Thursday, April 11th 2024, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man who spent time in prison for murder and is also a known gang member according to police has pled guilty to having Fentanyl, cocaine and a gun.

Tulsa Police tried to pull Christopher Weeden over for traffic violations in December 2023 but he drove off.

After a short chase, he crashed and officers arrested him and that's when the gun fell out of his waistband.

Records show he spent 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in 2007.

The federal judge hasn't set a sentencing date yet.

