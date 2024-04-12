'This Was My Dream': Tulsa Italian Bakery Searching For New Owner, Hopes Shop Will Remain Open

The owners of an Italian bakery at 91st and Memorial are looking for someone to take over their business by July or they will have to close their doors.

They say for $200,000 you’ll get the lease, recipes, and a full staff.

The owners say the business is profitable but they’re walking away because of family issues- and they hope it can go into good hands and stay open.

Nana Rose’s Bakery at 91st and Memorial has been open for the past three years.

“Our first year in business we won 'Best New Business in Tulsa,”’ said Samantha Short, the Owner of Nana Rose’s. “We've had numerous reviews, we've won some awards."

Short learned how to cook from Nana Rose and Nonna, her grandmother and great-grandmother.

“She taught me literally everything I know about cooking, they both did,” said Short. “No matter what, that was when she was the happiest, and same with my nana."

She says the buyer would get everything they have in store plus the recipes, equipment, staff, and the lease to the building.

"It's a great turn-key business and a great opportunity,” said Short. “We've got an awesome following and regulars. It's a good place for Tulsa, we don't want to see it close."

Short says she’s walking away for reasons that don’t involve the bakery and it was a tough decision to make.

“If it was just me, I would do this for the rest of my life,” said Short. “This was my dream. But sometimes, you just got to make hard decisions, and we put family first."

Short says before Nana got sick, they got approved to expand the restaurant.

If you are interested in purchasing the bakery, you can contact them by emailing nanarosesbakery@yahoo.com