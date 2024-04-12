'We Grew As A Family': 18 New Officers, New Fire Marshal Graduate From Tulsa Police Academy

The officers spent 30 weeks training to graduate and logged 1,100 of instruction in topics ranging from community policing to de-escalation.

There are eighteen new police officers and a fire marshal now serving our community in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department held a graduation for Academy Class 127.

The new officers say this moment is something they have worked so hard to get to.

This ceremony isn't the end, but the beginning of service to their community.

"I have definitely grown as a person, every day we got better and better, it was never easy, but we grew as a family, as a class, and every day was something different," said new officer Callie Crase.

The officers spent 30 weeks training to graduate and logged 1,100 of instruction in topics ranging from community policing to de-escalation.

The department says there are now 793 sworn-in Tulsa Police officers.

Callie Crase is one of seven women who are a part of the new class.

"I believe it's one of the largest numbers that we've had in a while, and we've all grown together, we all love each other, we needed to lean on each other and support each other during this time and it's definitely something that got us through," she said.

Every new officer has a purpose and a reason for wanting to become a police officer.

Roosevelt Feazell spent 14 years in the Navy before going into the academy.

"Even from when I was little, I always wanted to become a police officer, but my military service got in the way of that so I had to take a chance before I got too old," he said.

Feazell said he's excited to begin serving his community and hopes to make a positive impact while doing it.

"It's been a lot of learning, learning objectives and a lot of things we got done, to achieve what we needed to do, to get here today," he said.

The new officers will now begin a 16-week field training program before becoming patrol officers.