4 Edison Preparatory School Students Heading To Chicago For BPA Competition

Four students from Edison Preparatory Schools in Tulsa are headed to Chicago in May for the National Business Professionals of America Competition.

Saturday, April 13th 2024, 9:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Four students from Edison Preparatory Schools in Tulsa are headed to Chicago in May for the National Business Professionals of America Competition.

BPA teaches students real-world business and problem-solving skills.

The students worked all year for the chance to compete against students from across the country.

This is the first time in years that Edison has sent kids to this competition.

To contact the instructors, email  richmch@tulsaschools.org and brownmi3@tulsaschools.org
