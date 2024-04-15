15-Year-Old Bartlesville Boy Drowns On Birch Lake

A 15-year-old boy drowned while trying to retrieve a football near the Twin Coves beach in Osage County on Sunday, authorities say.

Monday, April 15th 2024, 3:18 pm

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Birch Lake, two miles south of Barnsdall.

OHP said the teenager went to retrieve a football and went under, never resurfacing.

The OHP Dive Team recovered his body in 10 feet of water just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

His name has not been released.

To contribute to a GoFundMe for the family, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

