15-Year-Old Bartlesville Boy Drowns On Birch Lake

Monday, April 15th 2024, 3:18 pm
A 15-year-old boy drowned while trying to retrieve a football near the Twin Coves beach in Osage County on Sunday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Birch Lake, two miles south of Barnsdall.
OHP said the teenager went to retrieve a football and went under, never resurfacing.
The OHP Dive Team recovered his body in 10 feet of water just after 7 p.m. Sunday.
His name has not been released.
To contribute to a GoFundMe for the family, CLICK HERE.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
April 15th, 2024
April 15th, 2024
April 15th, 2024
April 16th, 2024
April 16th, 2024
April 16th, 2024