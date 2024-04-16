'Art For Your Garden' Sale Raises Funds For Tulsa Glassblowing School's Outreach Programs

If you're looking to beautify your garden, Tulsa Glassblowing School has just the thing. Its annual spring fundraising sale is going on now through Saturday, April 20.

By: News On 6

For those looking to spruce up their yard or garden, Tulsa Glassblowing School is having its spring fundraising sale Art for Your Garden.

The sale is April 16-20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7440 E Seventh St. It features hundreds of colorful glass art decor made by artists and instructors at Tulsa Glassblowing School.

"For this sale, we are really trying to think about things that catch the light and things that look well in a natural setting," said Program Director Kayla Ohlmer.

Glassblowing has been around for thousands of years. The technique involves inflating molten glass by blowing it into a metal rod.

"It is a really challenging medium," Ohlmer continued saying, "It is kind of unpredictable, you have to really focus, you have to really learn a skillset."

Ohlmer took her first glassblowing class when she was in high school.

"There is a studio in Oklahoma City," she said. "I took a class with my dad, got hooked on it, and never stopped."

Having fundraising sales throughout the year at Tulsa Glassblowing School helps bring people in the door.

"A lot of people in Tulsa, they do not know that this is a thing that they can try in their local community," Ohlmer continued saying, "So just bringing people into the building is really great for our programming and really great for us."

There is a variety of artwork in the sale including flowers, cactus, vases, and the newest item: mushrooms. Pieces range in price from $30 up to $125 and the money helps fund Tulsa Glassblowing School outreach programs like VETri.

"It is a 10-week long free class for veterans and active-duty military where they can work with other veterans and learn how to blow glass together," said Ohlmer.

To learn more about it and other classes offered at Tulsa Glassblowing School visit https://www.tulsaglassblowing.org/.

The nonprofit will also hold more fundraising sales in the fall and winter.