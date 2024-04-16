Mayes County Sheriff Candidate Removed From Ballot

An audience of spectators watched the hearing at the Mayes County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. After more than two hours of comments from both sides, the board voted 2-1 to remove Charles McClellan from the ballot over questions about his qualifications.

The field shrinks in the Mayes County sheriff race after the county election board determined one of the candidates did not meet the qualifications to be on the ballot. The challenger’s bid was contested by the current sheriff.

The decision was not popular with some onlookers.

“The people I talked to were kind of like me,” said Jerry Douglas, a Mayes County resident. “They wanted this to go to a vote. They didn’t agree with someone getting kicked off because he was months short of something.”

In the packet filled out to run for sheriff, candidates are asked to answer yes or no to specific qualifications. This includes the question asking if candidates have served as an officer in a full-time capacity for a period of four years.

Reed contested McClellan’s candidacy, saying his challenger did not serve as an officer as outlined in the packet. McClellan told the board he thought he did meet those requirements and tried to get more paperwork to prove his tenure with another department.

“They would know whether or not I was a police officer during that time,” said McClellan to the election board. “I don’t know what my CLEET record says. I haven’t seen it in years.”

Reed says this has nothing to do with politics but instead following laws and making sure any potential sheriff meets all the requirements.

“This wasn’t nothing personal against Mr. McClellan,” said Reed. “He just did not meet the state qualifications by a long ways. From all intents and purposes, everything I can find, he has maybe roughly approximately two and a half years of service.”

McClellan declined to comment. Reed is seeking re-election and now has one other challenger remaining.