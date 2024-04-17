News On 6’s Jonathan Cooper Swings For The Fences In ORU Home Run Derby

A local State Farm agent was giving back to the community Tuesday night by hosting a home run derby that's open to the public. And one of the people who participated was News On 6’s very own Jonathan Cooper.

By: News On 6

A local State Farm agent was giving back to the community Tuesday night by hosting a home run derby that's open to the public.

This is the third year Dustin Bass has partnered with Oral Roberts University's baseball team to raise money and give Tulsans a chance to see if they can hit a homer at their stadium.

"It's important more in a community sense than it is in a money sense,” Dustin Bass said. “Obviously, our donation is a small piece of their overall budget. The money we raised last year, we like to think, propelled them all the way to Omaha. We know that's not true. It's just awareness around the product that's here."

And one of the people who participated on Tuesday was News On 6’s very own Jonathan Cooper.