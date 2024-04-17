Drumright Police Share Warning About Mountain Lion Spotted In Resident's Backyard

Drumright Police Department is warning the public about a mountain lion that was spotted on a home surveillance video this week.

Wednesday, April 17th 2024, 7:33 am

By: News On 6


DRUMRIGHT, Okla. -

Police shared the video on their Facebook page, saying the large cat was spotted in someone's backyard Monday night.

The video was taken off North Curtis Drive behind Simple Simon's Pizza. Police said game wardens have been notified.

Officers said if you see it, do not try to approach it, and call police at 918-352-2251.
