Osage Nation Investigator Passes Away On Duty, The Department Honors His Legacy

Wednesday, April 17th 2024, 7:33 pm

By: News On 6


Pawhuska, Okla. -

Osage Nation Investigator, Brian Herbert passed away at 56 years old on Wednesday, according to a post from the Osage Nation Police Department.

Herbert was an investigator for several agencies in both Kentucky and Oklahoma, according to police.

Police say Herbert began working at the Osage Nation Police Department in 2007 as a patrol officer and became an investigator in 2010.

The full post can be read below:
