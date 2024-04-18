18-Year-Old Driver Arrested, Accused Of Hit-And-Run Crash Involving OHP Trooper

An 18-year-old driver is in custody accused of a hit-and-run crash involving an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday.

By: News On 6

An 18-year-old is in custody after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he slammed into a state trooper's car.

Omar Tena was getting food for his family when he heard a loud crash.

"I saw a lot of dirt just coming out, and after that I was like what happened, and I just saw this guy running behind this Waffle House and apartments so after that I called 911," he said.

OHP says 18-year-old Tito Augusto got off I-44 at 49th West Avenue, didn't stop at a stop sign and hit another car.

They say Augusto jumped the median and hit a trooper's car on 49th West Avenue.

"After the collision, the driver of the vehicle then took off on foot, along with two other passengers, to flee the scene and evade capture," said Lt. Mark Southall.

Troopers found Augusto and arrested him.

They also found and released one passenger. Another four passengers are outstanding.

"Lots of truck traffic, a lot of civilian traffic of course, it's a busy area for us, not where we want something like this to happen, we don't want something like this to happen anywhere generally speaking, but it's a tough scene to clean up, a lot of evidence that we have to secure," Lt. Southall said.

Tena says he's never seen anything like this and his first reaction was to help.

"I was trying to chase him and trying to help the cops out, but after that I found out they got him over by Dollar General," he said.

The trooper has minor injuries and will be okay.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.