Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For 2017 Murder Of McAlester Woman

Cody Ketchum had nothing to say after the judge read his sentence.

A Pittsburg County judge took the jury's recommendation to sentence Cody Ketchum to life in prison without parole for murder and destroying evidence.

Holly vanished back in 2017 after leaving her job at a McAlester hospital.

Ketchum said he dropped her off at a fast-food restaurant.

Her remains were found the next year but not identified until 2020.

During the jury trial last month, prosecutors used evidence from text messages between Cantrell and Ketchum and GPS data from cell phones to prove Ketchum killed her and that she was pregnant with his child.

During Thursday's sentencing, prosecutors read victim impact statements from three family members. Holly's aunt Sherrill says they’ve waited seven years for this point, and this case has destroyed their family. She says Holly was caring and trusting and put her trust in the wrong person.

Holly’s son Trenton said losing his mother made him depressed and tore his family apart. He says the jury got it right with its recommendation.

Ketchum’s defense attorney, Brecken Wagner, says there were big issues with the evidence presented.

“There were major issues too for the appellate courts to examine in this case. I’m very confident. I don’t believe this sentence will stand," he said. "That will be up to the attorneys and judges here forward.”

Attorney General Genter Drummond released this statement about the case:

“Justice has finally arrived for Holly Cantrell with today’s sentencing. I am immensely proud of my prosecutors, who helped secure this verdict and sentence. Our prayers and thoughts are with Holly’s family and friends.”

Ketchum’s defense attorney said they do plan to appeal this case.