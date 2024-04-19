Free Health Fair In Tulsa To Focus On Improving Women's Health

The Eastern Oklahoma Black Nurses Association said its goal is to improve health literacy and connect people to the resources available in the community.

By: News On 6

A health fair taking place this weekend will focus on improving the health of women and children in the Tulsa-metro.

The chapter will also prioritize education around reducing disparities among people of color and getting children vaccinated.

Leaders with the organization said students at TPS are behind on immunizations. So they’ve partnered with the Tulsa Health Department and BlueCross Blue Shield to get kids the shots they need through the Oklahoma Caring Van.

Linda DeJear with the Eastern Oklahoma Black Nurses Association said many health issues stem from a lack of education.

"I would say the importance is education. You don’t know what you don’t know. And when we bring awareness to people, they are more educated. They are more apt to take advantage of the resources Tulsa has to offer. So, we want to make sure they know what’s out there for them to learn," DeJear said.

There will be speakers and vendors focused on improving women's health. Sessions will range from safe sleep demonstrations, to OB-GYNS speaking on maternal child health.

Lisa Allen said the national organization is also focused on improving maternal health and is working to create policies to prevent high death rates of Black women.

"Sometimes it's access. But then when I think about the Kansas City Chief cheerleader who passed away after a stillbirth just a couple of weeks ago, maybe a month ago, she had access. So, then we have to think about if it’s biases. Is it racism? What is it? Why is it that African American women die at alarming rates after childbirth?" Allen said.

About 15 vendors will be on-site at this weekend's health fair. The free event will be held Saturday, April 20 at Lacy Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Oklahoma Caring Van will also be offering vaccinations to children who need them.