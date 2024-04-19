Weekend Events: Golden Driller Marathon, Tulsa Food Festival And More

It's a busy weekend with events for people of all ages, from food to exercise and more! Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share what's happening across Green Country.

By: News On 6

"Race a Cop" at Tulsa Raceway Park

One way to combine safety with fun is with the Race a Cop event happening Saturday, April 20.

The purpose is to deter young drivers from racing on public streets and instead race against law enforcement officers.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office driving instructors will also be on hand and there will be fun prizes and games. The event is at the Tulsa Raceway Park at 11 a.m.

Golden Driller Marathon in Tulsa

If you’re looking to stay on your two feet, the Golden Driller Marathon is back in town Saturday, April 20, with races starting at 7 a.m.

There are race distances from 5k to marathon. The race goes through Tulsa’s river parks and down the Arkansas River.

Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo in Tulsa

Once you’re done running, there are lots of options for shopping.

The Spring Home and Outdoor Living Expo produced by Tulsa Home Shows is coming to Expo Square Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are items and exhibits for anyone looking to spruce up their gardens or houses. It kicks off April 19 and 20 at 10 a.m., and April 21 at 11 a.m.

Indoor Flea Market in Claremore

And over in Claremore, an indoor flea market is coming to the Claremore Expo Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

There will be a variety of vendors inside the Expo Hall showcasing their treasures, and no entry fee is required to shop.

Premiere Food Festival in Tulsa

After all that shopping I know you’ll be hungry. Big Bite is Tulsa’s premiere food festival!

Thirty of the best restaurants, bars and breweries from around the state are coming together at the Gateway Event Center for food tasting, music, art and so much more.

It’s happening Saturday, April 20 starting at 1 p.m. for those with VIP tickets and 5 p.m. for general admission. This is a 21 and older event.

World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in Tulsa

Finally, the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships are in town until Sunday, April 21!

The action-packed event will take place at the new WeStreet Ice Center, which has seating to watch all the action and fun for the whole family.

The event is free and open to the public Friday, April 19 until 10 p.m. and Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Sunday finals event is ticketed and will be televised.