Parts Of Highway 169, Interstate 244 Closed Or Narrowed In Tulsa Overnight

Friday, April 19th 2024, 2:46 pm
A heads up for drivers in Tulsa, parts of Highway 169 and Interstate 244 will be closed or narrowed overnight Friday into Saturday morning due to construction.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said closures will impact the interchange of I-244 and Highway 169 from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m.
ODOT also said the bridge replacement project at the northbound Highway 169 ramp to westbound I-244/Highway 412 continues through spring 2024.
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024
April 21st, 2024