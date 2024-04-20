Fort Gibson Graduate, Vietnam War Veteran Receives His Diploma 51 Years Late

An Army veteran from Fort Gibson received his high school diploma on Friday in front of his former classmates in a surprise ceremony that left him speechless. “I don't know how to put it into words, these people went above and beyond anything I could have done," he said.

A Fort Gibson graduate is late getting his diploma, by about 50 years.

He didn't graduate because he got called to serve his country.

This Army veteran knew he was going to his diploma, but he had no idea all the other surprises in store for him.

The Fort Gibson School Class of 1973 is having a graduation party to remember.

But the reason for the celebration, an Army Veteran named Jimmie Watkins, didn’t have a clue his classmates would be there.

Pat Orman is part of the '73 class and works at the district.

She found out at last year’s 50th reunion that one special guest hadn’t graduated because he was busy serving his country in the army.

So Friday, he got his diploma at last.

“I was expecting a handshake and here we go, a three-ring circus going on.”

Watkins had no idea that all this would be for him.

Students filed into the school auditorium to watch an original musical produced by students and faculty.

But before the show, Superintendent Scott Farmer introduced Watkins and explained how Watkins chose to serve in the Vietnam War.

"Sometimes it's done at the sacrifice of completing your education," Farmer said.

51 years later, Watkins was handed his diploma.

Another surprise: Watkins’ photo will now fill a blank space in the class picture.

“As luck would have it, in the class of 1973, there was a vacant space that is now filled," said Farmer.

"I was under the impression I was going to meet and receive the diploma and shake his hand," said Watkins.

He served in the Army for 21 years and did tours in several countries with honor.

He now lives in Texas with his wife and is Santa each Christmas.

"We’re going to put his military picture in there," said Pat.

Watkins said he’s just a country boy– not a hero.

But his alma mater sure made him feel like one today.

“I don't know how to put it into words, these people went above and beyond anything I could have done," Watkins said. "I can't believe they did it and I appreciate it.”