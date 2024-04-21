Pharmacy Robbed In Coweta, Police Search For Suspect

According to officers, an armed man had stolen drugs and a vehicle from the parking lot before officers arrived.

By: News On 6

A pharmacy was robbed in Coweta, according to the Coweta Police Department.

Officers responded to a silent alarm at Express RX, near Highway 51 in Coweta.

According to officers, an armed man had stolen drugs and a vehicle from the parking lot before officers arrived.

The suspect may be in possession of a 2008 silver Nissan Titan with the tag number BBM430. He was wearing dark khaki pants, a blue and white flannel, tan vest, orange hunting hat and black sunglasses, according to the Coweta Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to call CPD or use the Tip411 Coweta Police app. They also warn not to approach the suspect, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

