Tulsa's Guthrie Green Hosts Earth Day Celebration

By: News On 6

Guthrie Green in Downtown Tulsa is getting an early start on celebrating Earth Day.

Saturday's free community event had lots of activities including live music, arts and crafts, native foods and more.

Several environmental groups and activists were there to talk about important causes.

"The Sierra Club is America's oldest and largest grassroots all volunteer-led environmental organization," said Green Country Sierra Club Treasurer Katherine Haskell. "We support programs for clean water and clean air., We are one of the original supports of Earth Day."

Earth Day is Monday and each year it has a new theme.

This year, the theme is planet vs. plastics.



