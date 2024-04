Bixby Police arrested a man after a standoff Sunday near Breckenridge and Dawes in Bixby, Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Police said they were serving a felony warrant to John Chehval, who wouldn't leave his home. After a 2-hour standoff, police arrested him and cleared the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.