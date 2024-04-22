Nonprofit Helping Adults With Developmental Disabilities In Need Of More Staff

It's been 15 years since Pathways Adult Learning Center opened its doors with a goal to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Pathways Adult Learning Center is a nonprofit that works with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The executive director said the demand for help is so great, they need more staff.

Student Paige Cantrell said she enjoys having a mentor. "She knows me really well. She gets me," Cantrell said.

Executive Director Monique Scraper agreed mentors are important to their success. She said they're looking for more volunteers and mentors to meet their needs.

Pathways has expanded since it opened with only seven clients. Scraper said they currently have 40 mentors for more than 100 clients.

They now offer full-time, part-time, in-person, and virtual classes year-round. Scraper said without proper support after high school, their clients can often feel isolated, leading to social and academic regression.

“Pathway offers another meaningful option for them to have connection and community, and continued education and engagement. And so it’s a really, really important program that meets a lot of needs," Scraper said.

Scraper said another part of their expansion was the addition of two more teaching positions.