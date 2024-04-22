City Of Tulsa Releases Report Measuring Its Level Of Equality

Tulsa started participating in this report back in 2018. Mayor G.T. Bynum said this year the city saw increases in education, public health, housing, and economic opportunity.

The City of Tulsa released its annual equality indicators report. It uses 54 indicators to measure and track the level of equality in Tulsa.

The indicators are broken up into six different themes, like education, housing, and public health.

Each indicator is scored on a scale from 1 to 100. The higher the score means more equality.

The most recent report shows the city scored 42.37 out of 100. The city said that's better than any of the previous reports from the past five years.

Tulsa started participating in this report back in 2018. Mayor G.T. Bynum said this year the city saw increases in education, public health, housing, and economic opportunity.

