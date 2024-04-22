'We Know We Can't Underestimate Anyone': Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Big 12 Title

The Cowgirls have been ranked No. 1 since February. Oklahoma State will host the NCAA Tournament in May.

By: Scott Pfeil

The No. 1 ranked OSU women's tennis team claimed the Big 12 title over the weekend, beating No. 7 Texas, 4-0, Saturday night at the Greenwood Tennis Center. OSU went 3-0 against Texas this season.

With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 27-0 on the season.

The match opened with the doubles point going the way of the Cowgirls, as Raquel Gonzalez and Ayumi Miyamoto defeated Charlotte Chavaipon and Vivian Ovrootsky, 6-2. Kristina Novak and Safiya Carrington took down Taisiya Pachkaleva and Shachf Lieberman, 6-3.

Singles play opened with OSU's Novak dominating Lieberman 6-1, 6-2, to improve to 18-0 on the year in singles play. Court two followed suit soon after with No. 2 Kajuru defeating No. 122 Chavaipon, 7-5, 6-1.

With one point needed to claim the title, No. 55 Lucia Peyre closed out the Longhorns defeating No. 37 Sasnouskaya, 6-2, 6-2.

Novak was named Big 12 Tournament MVP for her 3-0 performance on the weekend.

The Cowgirls will be back in action for the first round of the NCAA Tournament May 3-4 at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

