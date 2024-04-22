'A Great Environmental Thing': Green Country Habitat For Humanity Celebrates Earth Day By Accepting Donations

At the ReStore in Tulsa, Green Country Habitat for Humanity offers an environmentally friendly way to recycle. Each donor gets a free plant as a thank you because they’re not only supporting local families but also making a lasting impact on the planet.

Getting rid of old furniture and household items can feel overwhelming, and sometimes, you just want them out of your hands.

At the ReStore in Tulsa, Green Country Habitat for Humanity offers an environmentally friendly way to recycle.

“As people are able to donate those items that are reusable, we resell them here in the store and people repurpose them," said Kristie Savage with the GCHFH.

She says each donor gets a free plant as a thank you because they’re not only supporting local families but also making a lasting impact on the planet.

“A benefit of it is we also divert 3.2 million pounds that avoids going into the landfill, hence the tie-in with the Earth Day,” she said.

“It’s a great environmental thing," said Tim Bakamjian. He swung by to donate some chairs - something he says he’s done here for the past ten years.

He says it’s better to donate something rather than just toss it out.

“Might as well give to someone that I know is going to do some good in the community,” he said.

And this Earth Day, doing even a little good, like donating, goes a long way in making Mother Nature a better place

“I’m glad we celebrate it every year; just reminds people you got to be aware of the environment, not pollute it…try to make it better,” said Bakamjian.

The ReStore accepts donations every day of the year, and if an item is too big to take in, they offer free donation pick-up.

