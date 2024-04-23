Tulsa Company Behind Larger-Than-Life Media Installations At Paycom Center

Some giant murals are hanging outside the Paycom Center for the Thunder in the NBA playoffs. The Tulsa- based company installed the more than 17 thousand square feet of printed media on the Paycom Center and surrounding buildings.

"It's really just fun, it's all about fan engagement, it's all about the experience and the Oklahoma City fans," said Jerry Garland with GForce Brand Solutions.

"This is probably the largest in scale for one five-day period that we have done, for sure," Garland tells us.

Installers spent 5 days round the clock making sure every detail was ready for this week's Playoff games.

"What's great about the Thunder is, they are all about Oklahoma and of course we are an Oklahoma company and they are committed to Oklahomans and supporting Oklahoma business so we are very thrilled that we got to be involved in this particular project." said Garland.

Garland's company has been working on projects for the Thunder for the last few years and says this one is the most exciting they've worked on. Especially as a Thunder fan who has been waiting to make it to the playoffs again.

It's taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get this done in such a short timeframe, but Garland says it's worth it to celebrate a team he's rooting for.

"Once we win the NBA playoffs finals, we can finally take it down. Go Thunder!" Garland tells us.

Thunder host the Pelicans again Wednesday in game 2 of the playoffs.