Mayfest 2024

Mayfest Returns!

Mayfest returns May 10th – 12th, 2024!

Mayfest promotes visual and performing arts through a free, family-friendly, three-day, outdoor festival in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood District.

Make sure to stop by the News On 6 & 106.9 K-Hits booth on Friday, May 10th from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.! We'll be set up on our front lawn across from Guthrie Green. Take a spin on our prize wheel and say hi to some of your favorite anchors, reporters & radio hosts!

All throughout the festival, Mayfest will feature artists who make original, handmade works of art, including clay, drawing, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, painting, photography, wood and more. Artist booths are open Friday & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also check out live performances from Willie Jones, King Cabbage Brass Band, Joleen Brown and many more.

Mayfest will take place in downtown Tulsa between North Greenwood Avenue to the east, North Main Street to the west, East Cameron Street to the north and East Archer Street to the south.

Festival hours are:

Fri., May 10th: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sat., May 11th: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sun., May 12th: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission is free to the public.

Mayfest is a pet-friendly festival for well-behaved, leashed pets that are current on their vaccinations.

No outside food, beverages or coolers are allowed at Mayfest, but there will be plenty of food and drink vendors available on site.

For more information, visit Mayfest’s website here: https://www.tulsamayfest.org/











