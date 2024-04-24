Youth Services Of Creek County Expanding To Help More Kids In Need

The agency is expanding by adding 4,400 square feet to its building, which means it can now double the people it serves.

By: News On 6

Youth Services of Creek County is expanding to better help families and youth dealing with a crisis.

Executive Director Erin Brook said it's critical for her agency to grow it outreach. It can now do that thanks to a grant from American Rescue Plan Act.

In 2023, Youth Services of Creek County served about 164 youth, and in all prevention programs about 3,900 people.

Brook said they still have families on waiting lists up to three months to get services.

The agency is expanding by adding 4,400 square feet to its building, which means it can now double the people it serves. YSCC will also hire two additional therapists and a residential advisor.

Brook said this is just the beginning of filling a big need in the community.

"We’re actually currently working on our next strategic plan. We plan on adding tiny homes on this campus in the back for youth that are homeless, runaway, or experiencing family discord and just need another place to live, and can’t live at home for whatever reason," Brook explained.

The start up cost for one tiny home would be $55,000. Brook said they’re looking at other similar programs across the state to see how they can model their success.