Cowgirl Tennis Sweeps Big 12 All-Tournament Selections

After a dominant showing in the Big 12 Championship last weekend on its way to the title, Oklahoma State women's tennis received All-Tournament honors at all six singles and all three doubles positions.

By: OSU Athletics

-

Anastasiya Komar was selected Big 12 All-Tournament at the No. 1 singles position after going 1-1 on the weekend, including a dominant win over No. 46 Cristina Tiglea of Texas Tech in the semifinals.

﻿

At the No. 2 singles position, Ange Oby Kajuru earned the award with a 1-0 weekend while leading in her two matches that went unfinished. Her win came in the final against Texas' No. 122 Charlotte Chavatipon in straight sets.

Lucia Peyre went 2-0 on the weekend to earn the selection at the No. 3 singles position, getting a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 37 Tanya Sasnouskaya of Texas to clinch the title match.

At the No. 4 singles position, Safiya Carrington earned the honor after a 1-0 weekend in which she came back to defeat Texas Tech's Metka Komac in a three-set thriller to clinch the semifinal win for OSU.

Ayumi Miyamoto received the No. 5 singles position selection after a 1-0 weekend that saw her put together dominant second and third sets to defeat Texas Tech's Kate Dmitrichenko in the semifinals.

A no-doubt All-Tournament selection at the No. 6 singles position after earning Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player honors, Kristina Novak went 2-0 on the weekend while also leading her unfinished match, getting straight-set wins in the quarterfinal and championship matches for the Cowgirls.

In doubles, Komar and Kajuru were selected All-Tournament at the No. 1 position, going 2-0 with an impressive comeback win against the No. 7 pairing of Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova from Texas Tech to secure the doubles point in the semifinal.

Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez earned the nod at the No. 2 doubles position, getting wins in the semifinal and final to earn their first national ranking of the season on Tuesday, coming in at No. 87.

Finally, Carrington and Novak earned All-Tournament honors at the No. 3 doubles position, going 2-0 with wins in the quarterfinal and final to help OSU to the title.

The Cowgirls will now look to carry momentum into the NCAA Tournament, beginning with the opening round on May 3-4. Oklahoma State will find out where it will play and who its opponents will be this Monday during the NCAA selection show at 5:30 p.m. CT.