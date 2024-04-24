OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center To Expand To Tulsa, Offer Treatment And Trials

The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City announced on April 24 that it is expanding to Tulsa to provide cancer care and offer clinical trials.

-

The OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City announced on April 24 that it is expanding to Tulsa to provide cancer care and offer clinical trials.

The new project on the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa campus involves state and federal funds, as well as tribal money and donations.

OU leaders said the goal is to have a state-of-the-art cancer center at 41st and Yale on the Schusterman Campus by 2027.

The center will cost at least $100 million and needs another $100 million in private money for the research portion.

So far, the project has $50 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, $25 million from Peggy and Charles Stephenson, $8 million from the Cherokee Nation and $2 million from anonymous donors.

OU President Joe Harroz, Jr, said one in two men and one in three women in Oklahoma are going to have a cancer diagnosis, and 33% of those will die from cancer.

He said bringing the cancer center to Tulsa would help one-third of the state's population who may need the care.

"It's research-based cancer care, so if you are needing a clinical trial that isn't otherwise available through a community healthcare system, then hopefully, we can be there to provide, and hopefully, we can be there to provide it not just the oncologist that you need, but that whole team of experts around you” said Harroz, Jr. “That's what leads to the improved outcome."

Starting this summer, Stephenson Cancer Center providers will start seeing patients and conducting clinical trials in Tulsa.