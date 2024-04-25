1 Person Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Fire At Industrial Area In Tulsa

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire in an industrial area near West 21st Street and Highway 75. A huge black plume of smoke in the air could be seen around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

By: News On 6

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in an industrial area Thursday morning in West Tulsa, firefighters said.

The fire was near West 21st Street just west of Highway 75. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. and it started in a storage facility that had paint cans, used oil, and other products.

Tulsa Fire Department posted a video of the fire on Facebook. You can see the flames burning several times on the ground as well as some small explosions.

Tulsa Fire Department said they had five engines and two district chiefs on scene, along with Hazmat. They were assisting the Berryhill Fire Department and had been there since 3 a.m. Thursday.

Several businesses are in this area and people were showing up to work wondering what's happening. Firefighters said there is no threat to the public and employees are safe to come in to work.

TFD also has plans in place to capture the water that's running away from the scene just in case any hazardous material is in that water.

"There's no reason to think anyone is in danger in the area. We've been monitoring the air quality. And we've been checking the PH and the water that's going away from the incident to make sure that it's being properly handing and doesn't get into any storm water," Andy Little with TFD said.

Firefighters said they will remain on scene for a while longer to keep monitoring the situation. Investigators are still working to determine how this fire started.

