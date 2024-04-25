City Of Sapulpa Receives Grant To Complete Route 66 Park

The city wants the site to serve as a destination spot, bringing tourists and the community together. The park will be built near Highway 66 near Rock Creek.

Plans to enhance an area along Route 66 in Sapulpa is moving along thanks to some new funding. The City of Sapulpa received $2 million to complete its Route 66 Park.

The city wants the site to serve as a destination spot, bringing tourists and the community together. The park will be built near Highway 66 near Rock Creek.

A $2 million grant to finish the park is funded through Oklahoma’s Route 66 commission project. It’s all part of ongoing investments ahead of the Route 66 Centennial Celebration.

Lucy Lawson with the city said this vision came together about 8 years ago, but was put on pause due to the pandemic and funding challenges.

She said people will be able to enjoy the existing murals there, different walking paths, and there will also be photo opportunities that highlight the city of Sapulpa.

"It’s at the edge of town for us and so out there we have a turnpike gate. So when people get off the turnpike, they will come into Sapulpa and they’ll see a gateway, who we are and what we have to offer. And so I think it will offer a place to stop. It will make visitors and tourists stop," Lawson said.

Lawson said the city will be ready to break ground in the next few months.