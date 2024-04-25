Stained Glass Shop On Route 66 Offers Workshops And Weddings

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 8:32 am
In 2020, Brandi Lee opened a stained glass shop on Route 66 in West Tulsa called Agitsi. She enjoys teaching stained glass workshops and now even offers Route 66 weddings for $66 dollars. Brandi officiates the ceremonies herself.
If you can’t make it to Vegas, you can get hitched right here in Green Country at Agitsi. Brandi joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about Route 66 Weddings.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Agitsi and Route 66 weddings.
