Stained Glass Shop On Route 66 Offers Workshops And Weddings

In 2020, Brandi Lee opened a stained glass shop on Route 66 in West Tulsa called Agitsi. She stops by to talk about the workshops and weddings offered at her store.

By: News On 6

If you can’t make it to Vegas, you can get hitched right here in Green Country at Agitsi. Brandi joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about Route 66 Weddings.

