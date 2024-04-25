Stained Glass Shop On Route 66 Offers Workshops And Weddings

In 2020, Brandi Lee opened a stained glass shop on Route 66 in West Tulsa called Agitsi. She stops by to talk about the workshops and weddings offered at her store.

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 8:32 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

In 2020, Brandi Lee opened a stained glass shop on Route 66 in West Tulsa called Agitsi. She enjoys teaching stained glass workshops and now even offers Route 66 weddings for $66 dollars. Brandi officiates the ceremonies herself.

If you can’t make it to Vegas, you can get hitched right here in Green Country at Agitsi. Brandi joins us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about Route 66 Weddings.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Agitsi and Route 66 weddings.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 25th, 2024

April 23rd, 2024

March 29th, 2024

March 28th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024

April 25th, 2024