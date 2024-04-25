'Finish Strong': Cowboys Football Rounds Out Spring Practices

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 4:46 pm
This week the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team wraps up their spring season and takes a little time off before getting back to work in June.
Five weeks of practice and workouts can cause a lot of fatigue.
News On 6 caught up with safety Parker Robertson earlier this week and he says it's been productive, but it's also been a grind.
"It does feel like week five. I mean it does feel like we're coming to the end but we got to keep pushing through. Everybody's bodies are tired. So, I mean, we've got two more days of practice and four or five more days in the week. So, finish strong and then we get a full month of rest," said safety Parker Robertson.
The team is expected to scrimmage on Saturday before they go on the break.
April 25th, 2024
April 26th, 2024
April 26th, 2024
April 26th, 2024
April 26th, 2024
April 26th, 2024