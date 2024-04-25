'Finish Strong': Cowboys Football Rounds Out Spring Practices

This week the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team wraps up their spring season and take a little time off before getting back to work in June.

Thursday, April 25th 2024, 4:46 pm

By: Ravin Ray


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Five weeks of practice and workouts can cause a lot of fatigue.

News On 6 caught up with safety Parker Robertson earlier this week and he says it's been productive, but it's also been a grind.

"It does feel like week five. I mean it does feel like we're coming to the end but we got to keep pushing through. Everybody's bodies are tired. So, I mean, we've got two more days of practice and four or five more days in the week. So, finish strong and then we get a full month of rest," said safety Parker Robertson.

The team is expected to scrimmage on Saturday before they go on the break.
