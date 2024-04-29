1 Dead, At Least 30 Injured After Tornado Hits Town Of Sulphur; Business District Torn Apart

One person is dead and at least 30 others are hurt after a tornado hit the town of Sulphur in Murray County Saturday night. The National Weather Service confirms the tornado that hit that area was rated an EF-3.

One person is dead, at least 30 others are hurt, and about 75 homes were damaged after a tornado hit the town of Sulphur in Murray County Saturday night.

The National Weather Service confirms the tornado that hit that area was rated an EF-3.

Osage SkyNews 6 flew over Sulphur Sunday to get a look at the area. Businesses, homes, and public buildings all have extensive damage. City officials said that the entire business district of downtown was dramatically affected. The downtown area took a direct hit, including a bar that had about a dozen people inside Saturday night.

Brian McDaniel with the City of Sulphur said they have seen a huge outpouring of support and that they are trying to coordinate volunteers to the best of their abilities. Damage can be reported at damage.ok.gov

The person killed in Sulphur was a woman who was in that downtown bar when the building collapsed. The bar owner described the moment the tornado hit.

“I looked and saw the windows just imploding, straight at me. And at that point, I saw the whole building coming at me. I turned and I just went down and just went next to my cabinet and curled up," said Raina Valkoun, Bar Owner.

Valkoun said she was trapped for about 45 minutes until first responders could rescue her. She said she hoped they would also find the other woman alive.

“I was hoping that they’d find her and she had found a breathing hole like I did. I’m hoping that she went fast. What I did was lay there, wondering if I was going to die or not die and worrying about it. I’m hoping she didn’t have that worry," Valkoun said.

Police now have parts of downtown closed off from the public to prevent any looting overnight. They said they are arresting people who trespass.

Dustin Payne said he's lived in Sulphur his entire life and never experienced something like this.

Payne said he was home with his two kids when he got an alert that the storm was in their direct path. He and his family were trying to get to the shelter shortly after, but just didn't make it.

He described the experience as very intense as he tried to keep his kids calm after a tree fell on top of their car. Payne said thankfully his family is unharmed, and they are taking time to pick up the pieces.

Classes in Sulphur are closed on Monday. The superintendent said classes will likely be canceled longer to allow district officials to asses damage on school campuses.

The superintendent said the high school is without electricity and every school bus has damage.

The Red Cross also has a shelter open for families who don't have a place to stay. CLICK HERE for information about open shelters.