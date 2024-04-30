Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Birthday Party Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police have identified the suspect in a shooting near 31st Street and Mingo Road that left one person dead and injured two others.

By: News On 6

A warrant has been issued for Maximilliano Perez, 28, for First Degree Murder.

Investigators said that police were called to an incident at an event center near 31st and Mingo just after midnight on Sunday. When officers arrived they found Antonio Rosales, 43, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said that Rosales was taken to the hospital where he later died. Two other men had also been shot, and police said that they were taken to the hospital but that their injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Maximilliano Perez should call 911.