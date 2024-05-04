Cowgirl Softball Downs No. 2 Oklahoma, 6-3

The win is Oklahoma State's first victory in Norman since 1997, as well as the Cowgirls fifth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

By: OSU Athletics

Three home runs propelled the No. 4 Oklahoma State softball team to a 6-3 victory over No. 2 Oklahoma Friday at Love's Field.

The win improves Cowgirls to 43-8 overall (20-5 in the Big 12). The loss drops the Sooners to 45-5 overall (21-4 in the Big 12).

Oklahoma jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the first two innings on an infield single from Kasidi Pickering and a walked-in run.

Oklahoma State grabbed three runs over the next two frames on a two-run double from Karli Godwin and a solo home run from Micaela Wark.

In the fifth, the Cowgirls added three more runs on a solo shot from Jilyen Poullard and a two-run blast from Godwin.

The Sooners got a run back in the sixth inning on a Cowgirl error to make it a 6-3 game.

Offensively, OSU was led by Godwin (3-for-4 with four RBIs), Wark (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Poullard (1-for-3 with an RBI).

In the circle, Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 20-3 for the Cowgirls, going four innings in relief. Kelly Maxwell took the loss for the Sooners, dropping to 16-2.

Game two is set for Saturday at noon.

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.