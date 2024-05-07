3-Bedroom House In Barnsdall Destroyed By Storms

A confirmed tornado moved through Barnsdall Monday evening, causing significant damage to the area. News On 6 tracker Ron Morton was at the scene of a 3-bedroom house that was leveled by the storms.

By: News On 6

The family told Ron that they were in the storm cellar, and they said the doors on the storm cellar were sucked out.

Rob reported significant damage in the area, including power lines down.

He also reported people wandering around and calling for help.

First responders were in the area responding to some injuries, according to our tracker.

